Legends never die. will always stay with loved ones and in the hearts of his fans. His death was a shocker for everyone and even today the void is there and it will stay forever. Today on his 55th birth anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar got into a heart to heart conversation with Pinkvilla. The legend's wife recalled some beautiful memory with him and even shared anecdotes on how Irrfan death from cancer and why he was a real warrior. Recalling why she called him a warrior after he learnt about his career, she said, " Because he fought so bravely without thinking of the consequences, as in a war." Sutapa went through the toughest phase with Irrfan during his fight with the deadly dies, talking about her learnings from she said, " That everything can wait, be it career or success. But not your family nor the time you owe them. So, just be there for them and with them.

She shared that how he had learnt to laugh on his cancer, " I remember, we were lying down in Hyde Park, London after a chemo session and were planning our next trip to Europe with the boys. He suddenly laughed and said, "How can I take so many unwanted guests in my body (referring to the disease) for a family vacation?"

Irrfan was no one when Sutapa was with him, their journey together is every bit commendable and inspiring. Talking about the best quality that Irrfan held during his struggle she said, " There were many, like him never giving up on his skills. He had dreams but there was no urgency. Yes, at times he felt he was better than many commanding successes at that point. But the beauty about him was he was never restless or irritable as if he was in a journey without a timebomb ticking to reach the destination."

Happy birthday legend! You will live forever with us.