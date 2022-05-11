Ranveer Singh recently sat down for an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Among the many topics discussed, Ranveer Singh also revealed how he's currently going through a phase where he wishes to do family-oriented films, with clean content for all ages. “I would say I'm still in a place where I want to do different roles, and by different stuff, I mean different genres – yes, different characters, characters that are so different from each other, but of paramount to me right now is that I do films that allow for community viewing, films that can bring people together, bind them together in having a shared experience,” the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star said. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Ranveer Singh trolled for his outfit, Urfi Javed slut shamed for wearing only a bikini top and more

Ranveer Singh explains why he's in the mindset of family films

Elaborating why he's going through this 'family films' phase, added, “During the lockdown, during the pandemic, there was one wave after another (of COVID-19), and it was not a good time, where you couldn't leave your house or meet each other or touch anyone or hug anyone or express your love in a practical way to just about anyone – friends, family...nothing. So, now I want to be that entertainer who allows for a community-viewing experience through films – whatever you do, do it together, sit together being the key word, come together for a shared experience.” Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh follows Spider-Man Tom Holland and Batman Robert Pattinson's footsteps before his film's release – here's how

Ranveer Singh points out how his upcoming films fit this mould

Citing how all his forthcoming movie fall into this viewing experience, the actor concluded, “I want families to come together for clean family entertainers – there shouldn't be much violence, which kids can't see or ladies in the family don't enjoy that much due to too much fights, or for instance, a mature theme that can't be shown to kids or you feel awkward watching it with your folks or parents. My films should now be such that everybody sits together and enjoys them – kids, the elderly, everyone at home and Jayeshbhai Jordaar is that kind of film, after that there's Cirkus, which is also exactly that kind of film, and then, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, too, is that kind of film. So, I'm going through a phase right now where I want my films to have that kind of a theme.” Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh spotted at the airport; netizens troll him again, 'Ye firse ghar ke curtains pehen ke aagaya'