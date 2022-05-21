Vishal Kotian and late Sidharth Shukla’s song Jeena Zaroori Hai was released yesterday. The song is receiving a decent response, but Shukla’s fans are unhappy as they feel that the makers of the track didn’t take permission from the late actor’s family before releasing the song. ‘STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA’ was trending yesterday on Twitter, and his fans were slamming Vishal for the same. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Vishal and spoke to him about the track, Sidharth, and a lot more. Also Read - From Aryan Khan to Alia Bhatt: A look at the most SHOCKING controversies of 20 star kids

When asked if the video of the song was planned the way it has been released, Vishal said, "The song was planned like this only. Nobody wanted to play with the sentiments of anybody, and that's why this song got delayed. We didn't know something this would happen to such an amazing, healthy and lovable person."

In the track, we don't get to see Vishal and Sidharth sharing screen space, but the former revealed, "There was one scene which we have edited out; that was the scene in which he dies. But, we didn't want to keep it as it would have been gruesome. If he was alive, we would have kept the scene."

Further talking about his friendship with Sidharth, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “I and Sidharth we knew each other for 20 years. He was my senior in Gladrags. I have spent a lot of time with him. In fact, he was the one who suggested my name for this song and we met during the shooting. We go back a long way; he was my 2 am friend sometimes. He became busy and more popular, and I always wished good for him.”

“When his first film had released, at that time I was so happy and I called him, and then we met at a café; he was very happy and joyful. In fact, when the news about his demise came, I couldn’t believe it. It was a big shock. Our friendship was very old and we used to enjoy a lot. Now, I only have memories,” the actor added.