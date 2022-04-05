A few days ago, Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur opened up on how she "needed to gather courage to post a photo in a bikini". Speaking to Hindustan Times she had said that she believes India has not entirely normalised (different type of) bodies and still thinks that if you're going to a beach you need to have to have a perfect body. Elaborating on this, Mrunal added that she doesn't want to inspire girls put there this way as it's okay to be bloated, to have celluloid, to not have six pack, emphasising on how it's more important to be fit from within. Concluding her statement, she reflected how she needs to gather courage to post a picture in a bikini depending on the body type she has at the time, but insisted that at the end of the day, she's comfortable with how she looks. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh 'unsuccessful hosts'

Now, this got us thinking whether it's merely a matter of gathering courage or normalising different body types in India, or does the problem run deeper, is it still a case of the majority of our Indian society still not capable to accept a woman in a bikini because of our so-called restrictive and patriarchal mindset toward women in general. After all, you never see anybody lecturing men when they're spotted wearing even the shortest of swimming trunks and nothing else at the beach or the pool. Hence, BollywoodLife decided to quiz Mrunal again on her earlier statement about wearing a bikini.

Opening up on the same, Mrunal Thakur said, "I just wish we all understood personal choice. Everybody in India should understand another person's personal choice and respect. We should have the freedom, the liberty to wear whatever we wish to without worrying about what other people with think or say. It all boils down to personal choice at the end end of the day, just being happy with what you wear and in your skin, and the quicker everybody understands that, the better for all of us." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra to star in legal drama Guilty Minds, Seema Khan teases the return of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and more

Mrunal Thakur will next be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, which releases in theatres on 14th April. She also has movie like Pippa, Aankh Micholi and Gumrah (Thadam remake) in her kitty.