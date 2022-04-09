Shahid Kapoor and dad Pankaj Kapur have worked together twice before in 2011's Mausam and 2015's Shaandaar, the latter being the first time father and son faced the camera together while the former was their first collaboration ever albeit with the senior pro being behind the camera for his directorial debut. Now, Shahid had earlier gone on record stating how nervous he had felt whenever working with Pankajji be it behind or in front of the camera on account of his father being such a revered figure in Bollywood. So, was it the same case in Jersey, where the two face the camera together again? Also Read - Karan Kundrra gets all protective of GF Tejasswi Prakash as she gets mobbed; fans say, 'Salman Shahrukh jaisi stardom hai TejRan ke pass'

BollywoodLife decided to quiz the Jersey star on how nervous he still felt on teaming up with father Pankaj Kapur or if said nervousness has mellowed with time. Reflecting on it said, "Some of that nervousness is still there, but it has obviously reduced since I first worked with him all those years ago. He's obviously such a great actor, one of the best ever we've had, but I feel a bit more assured now when doing my scenes with him. More than that though, what I really love now about working with him is the time we get to spend together on set, which we otherwise don't find because of my hectic working schedules. We get to catch up on and do so many things, which we otherwise don't get time for."

With some time having passed since Kabir Singh's release, and now that Jersey, too, is finally going to release, we were also wondering if Shahid still needs to approach big filmmakers for good roles like he had disclosed earlier. Elaborating on the se, the actor added, "See, I did say that, but what I meant is that I've always been approaching all kinds of filmmakers for work, still do, and will always continue to do so as there's nothing wrong in that. I'm never bothered if I need to go up and ask a filmmaker for work or discuss the possibility of a collaboration and I like to do so as it offers me a lot of options. So, yes, I'm still going ahead and speaking to filmmakers because that's the way an actor will get work that satisfied him or her."

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and releases in theatres on 14th April. Besides Jersey, Shahid Kapoot also has Bloody Daddy with Director Ali Abbas Zafar, and a web series with Raj & DK in his kitty.