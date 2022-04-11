Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, which was supposed to release this weekend on 14th April, setting up a 3-way clash at the box office along with Yash starrer KGF2 and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, has prudently bowed out of the race and decided to arrive a week later on 22nd April. A statement from producer Aman Gill read: “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor gets IRRITATED when asked about FINAL dates of her son's marriage – watch video

Anyway, while we wait for some more time for Jersey, costarring , to hit the big screen, another, upcoming release has already been making waves. We're referring to the actor's next film, titled Bloody Daddy, which will be helmed by , and Director . Not much is known about the plot or release of the film yet. All that is know is that Shahid and Zafar are working together, based on a photo the latter had earlier shared on his official Instagram handle, which he had captioned: "Let's get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs." Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)

Well, we finally have some sort of update on Bloody Daddy. In an exclusive interview with Shahd Kapoor prior to the release of Jersey, BollywoodLife quizzed the star about what the film is about and its release plans. Opening up on it, he said, "Bloody Daddy is a really fun movie. It's exciting and has got some fantastic action. Ali Abbas Zafar has conceived something very exciting and hard-hitting. We hopefully can get it released by the end of 2022. However, if not this year, then we'll definitely be trying for early 2023."

So, there you have it: The latest on Bloody Daddy straight from the horse's mouth.