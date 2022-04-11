Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, which was supposed to release this weekend on 14th April, setting up a 3-way clash at the box office along with Yash starrer KGF2 and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, has prudently bowed out of the race and decided to arrive a week later on 22nd April. A statement from producer Aman Gill read: “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor gets IRRITATED when asked about FINAL dates of her son's marriage – watch video

Anyway, while we wait for some more time for Jersey, costarring , to hit the big screen, another, upcoming release has already been making waves. We're referring to the actor's as yet untitled web series debut with The Family Man creators Raj & DK. Not much is known about the plot or release of the OTT project as of now other than Shahid saying in a statement, "I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn't think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far. Can't wait to share this series with the audience."

Well, we finally have some sort of update on Shahid Kapoor's digital debut with Raj & DK. In an exclusive interview with Shahd Kapoor prior to the release of Jersey, BollywoodLife quizzed the star about what the show is about and its release plans. Opening up on it, he said, "We can't reveal everything now. It's going along well and we are looking forward to bring it soon to the audience. Hopefully, it'll get ready by the end of this year, or, at the most, early next year."

So, there you have it: The latest on Shahid Kapoor's maiden web series, helmed by Raj and DK straight from the horse's mouth.