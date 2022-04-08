Shahid Kapoor had stunned one and all when, at the the Jersey trailer launch, he had confessed to chasing big filmmakers for good roles after Kabir Singh as he was new to the club of big, 200-300 crore hits. “After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me,” said Shahid Kapoor, sending everyone into collective shock. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here's what Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor has to say about the BIG Bollywood shaadi

So, we were wondering if it still was the case with , whether, now that some time has passed since Kabir Singh, and Jersey, too, is finally going to release, he still needs to approach these big filmmakers for good roles, and decided to quiz him on the same during an exclusive interview for the promotion of Jersey. Responding to our query, Shahid said, "See, I did say that, but what I meant is that I've always been approaching all kinds of filmmakers for work, still do, and will always continue to do so as there's nothing wrong in that. I'm never bothered if I need to go up and ask a filmmaker for work or discuss the possibility of a collaboration and I like to do so as it offers me a lot of options. So, yes, I'm still going ahead and speaking to filmmakers because that's the way an actor will get work that satisfied him or her."

Jersey also stars and releases in theatres on 14th April. Besides Jersey, Shahid Kapoot also has Bloody Daddy with Director Ali Abbas Zafar, and a web series with Raj & DK in his kitty.