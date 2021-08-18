Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani REVEALS the latest crucial development on her family drama with Varun Dhawan; says, 'I'm going back on set this month' [EXCLUSIVE]

Where does Jug Jug Jeeyo currently stand, when does its shoot resume, and what is the basic outline of this family drama? Thankful, lead actress Kiara Advani graciously divulged some inside dope on the Karan Johar production in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.