Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani REVEALS the latest crucial development on her family drama with Varun Dhawan; says, 'I'm going back on set this month' [EXCLUSIVE]

Jug Jug Jeeyo has got to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies in recent times. First and foremost, it boasts an ensemble star cast to die for, including , , Neetu Kapoor (Neetu Singh), , Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Secondly, it heralds Varun's return to family dramas three years after Sui Dhaaga and four years after the superhit and fondly remembered Badrinath Ki Dulhania, besides also marking the star's return to 's Dharma camp, also after three years. And finally, it features an exciting fresh lead pair in the form of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

That all being said, not much else is known on the film's front, considering it gas suffered an inadvertent delay like most cinematic projects the world over during the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdowns. So, where does Jug Jug Jeeyo currently stand, when does its shoot resume, and what is the basic outline of this family drama? Thankful, lead actress Kiara Advani graciously divulged some inside dope on the Karan Johar production in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Opening up on where the movie stands and disclosing a basic blueprint of what we can expect from it, Kiara Advani said, "We're still shooting for the film, we've got a long way to go before I can actually talk about it, and I'd rather let the material talk for itself, but it's a super-fun film. In fact, I'm going to be back on set this month itself, so I'm very excited to join my cast again."

While not much, we now at least now something on the status of Jug Jug Jeeyo, and that's better than nothing, right?