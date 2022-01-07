Kaun Banegi Shikharwati actresses Lara Dutta and Soha Ali Khan open up about being bullied in real life by their siblings [Exclusive]

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh starts streaming on Zee5 today. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Lara, Soha, and Anya, and the actresses opened up about their equation with their siblings in real life.