Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring , Lara Dutta Bhupathi, , , and Anya Singh starts streaming on Zee5 today. The series is directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. It revolves around four sisters from a Royal family who compete with each other to be the next King. The trailer of the series was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Lara, Soha, and Anya, and the actresses opened up about their equation with their siblings in real life.

While talking about it, Lara told us, "I am the youngest of three sisters. They are quite a bit older than me; they are 10 and six years older than me, so they have bullied me too much all my life. But, obviously, in this show, I got a chance to turn the tables around since I am playing the eldest in the family, and it was fun to step into the eldest shoes and see life from that angle for a change."

Soha said, "I think it's been really a long time since somebody has been mean to me as three of my onscreen sisters, and it was a different emotion because I am the youngest in real life. My brother (Saif Ali Khan) is much older than me (10 years), he was too old to bully me, and maybe it was a boy-girl thing in my case. But, my sister and I did have fights mainly for chocolates."

Anya added, “I actually don’t have real siblings, but I am the youngest in the show, and in reality (among the star cast). So, I have been bullied but I have been pampered at the same, so it wasn’t very different for me. But yes, I have to say that the things that were said to me on this show were quite horrible and nasty.”

Lara is the senior-most of all the actresses in the show, and she also plays the eldest sister. So, when we asked Soha and Anya if the BellBottom actress bullied them on sets, the actress said, “You think if she was actually a bully, we would be able to speak in front of her. We would be like ‘nai nai achcha hie bolo’. Actually, we used Lara much to our own advantage. We used her seniority for our own advantage to get longer lunch breaks, to get days off, to get later starts. She had a natural authority that we could only aspire to. So, we have used her formidable shoulders to fire our guns many times.”