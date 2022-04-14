KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt compares Adheera to Agneepath's Kancha; says, 'He'll become legendary like Shakaal, Mogambo' [EXCLUSIVE]

Sanjay Dutt, will again be getting to see him in a larger-than-life, deadly villainous turn in KGF Chapter 2 after Kancha in Agneepath. So, how similar or different are Adheera and Kancha? We quizzed Baba himself on it in an exclusive interview.