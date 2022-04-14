The madness of KGF 2 amongst the audience has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash has ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation has risen to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. In fact, it's being widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 is likely to take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Of course, the fact that you have Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist opposite Yash has also contributed immensely to the hype of KGF2. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Celebs galore at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony; Urfi Javed trolled for cut-out top and more

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt, we'll again be getting to see him in a larger-than-life, deadly villainous turn after Kancha in Agneepath. So, how similar or different are Adheera and Kancha since both villains fall within that space of no-holds-barred commercial cinema, which we love? To get a better perspective on their similarities and differences, BollywoodLife got in touch with Baba himself and quizzed him on it in an exclusive interview.

Revealing why Adheera is very different to his Kancha in Agneepath, Sanju said, "The character has to be powerful and strong, whether it's the villain or the hero. In Agneepath, Kancha was powerful, and I think Adheera is again very, very powerful. But, they're different, completely different, he's (Adheera) got that swag, he's got the makeup, he's got his army." Upon mentioning that the way he's describing Adheera reminds one of Shakaal and Mogambo, Dutt added, "See, these are everlasting characters – Shakaal, Mogambo, Ballu Balram (his anti-hero role in Khal Nayak). And I think, Adheera will enter that league, he'll be remembered like them. I feel. Adheera is up there with them."

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.