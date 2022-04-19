Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and the rest of the cast and crew of KGF 2 are no doubt over the moon at the moment. KGF Chapter 2 has been doing the unthinkable at the box office both in the Hindi belt and the rest of India, too, having collected in excess of ₹100 crore gross on daily across the country since opening en route to also posting one of the highest opening weekend collections for any movie ever in India. The movie also broke the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registered the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria and more: 5 divas who are set to become Bollywood bahus just like Alia Bhatt

Now, while Sanjay Dutt fans are unquestionably rejoicing in his latest success, they're also looking forward to his other forthcoming releases. Well, if you have been eagerly waiting for an an update on any his next projects, then you're in luck as the man himself has finally spoken. During an exclusive interview for KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt dropped a huge bomb, where he revealed, "Now, in a short time, we'll get back together, Sanjay Gupta (his Aatish, Zinda and Kaante Director) and me. We're going to make a movie in another couple of months. I'm looking forward to that, it'll be great fun, collaborating with him again after so many years."

Elaborating about Shamshera with , too, Baba added, "It's a dacoit, revenge-based, commercial cinema, which Karan Malhotra (the Director) liked to make. He's the only Director today, I feel, in our industry who makes proper commercial cinema. is also a dacoit film, but it's shot in a style that's very much of today."

Sanjay Dutt's latest, KGF Chapter 2, which also2 stars Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty, and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, has taken a bumper opening at the box office, and is expected to enjoy a long and extremely healthy run in theatres across the country.