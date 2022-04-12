KGF 2 star Yash on his new found stardom in Bollywood; 'I don't believe in this Bollywood audience...' [EXCLUSIVE]

KGF 2 star Yash is right now enjoying his newfound success in Bollywood. The actor has become one of the most popular stars from down south after his pan India release KGF Chapter 1 and now the 'Rocky Bhai' is coming back with KGF Chapter 2. Bollywoodlife met this superstar and spoke to him about his newfound success and the massive success that KGF has received and more. In an interaction, we quizzed Yash about becoming the bigger star in Bollywood and how Hindi audiences are aware of who he is and what KGF is all about. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Brahmastra's box office collection to be badly affected; 'Major plus point eliminated,' says industry expert [EXCLUSIVE]

The actor said, "I am very happy because that was the whole vision. The vision was not to restrict ourselves to one region. You know when we make movies - it's about a story and you want to tell a story, it has to reach more people that's the vision. Also, you put in the same effort even when you have 100 or lakhs people watching it. If you feel that something has a universal appeal, you make it and when there are more audiences you feel empowered to make bigger and better things."

Adding further he said that he is very happy with the response and the love that he is been receiving, " But I don't believe in this Bollywood or other region audience, they all are same. They are exposed to a lot of cinema and other languages films from Spanish to Korea, so in that case, they are watching something from Karnataka for India."

When asked about being compared with the Khans in Bollywood he said, " I don't believe in that because we all have grown up watching their films and they have entertained us for so many years and we have to respect them. I just feel it's your turn on how to entertain them. I mean nobody is permanent here. I mean to say if I start believing in that I am bigger than somebody, my downfall will start".

Yash has become the star due to his determination and his humbleness is indeed admirable.