Arjun Bijlani has taken home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy. There has been a lot of debate on how Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh were more deserving. While it is understandable that fans will root for their favourites because of the love they have for them, there is a new trend that is emerging and it looks distasteful. Of late, we have seen many celebs taking sly digs at their rivals on social media. Some of the comments are rather below the belt. "It has happened in this season of KKK too. Some people live on controversy. I live on positivity and honesty. I feel people should have some sportsmanship spirit. You should accept your loss and acknowledge whosoever has won. You become a bigger person when you accept the loss. I would have accepted if Divyanka had won and say that she did a fab job. Divyanka has congratulated me and was very happy for me."

The actor's feels that a lot of emotions are associated with such shows. "People around you always believe you should win. Likewise, they feel their faves deserve to win. You cannot get into everyone's comments and feelings. I cannot talk on what is not in my control," he states. He says that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey is what matters to him. He reiterates that the show is won by performing stunts in record timing. "So many people watch the show. If channel wanted to favour me, why would they show such small time margins. I did win with bigger ones, naa!," he says.

He said that he is not doing Bigg Boss 15 and might consider it next year. The whole gang was at Arjun Bijlani's place to celebrate after he won the trophy. He has resumed shoot for his web series that should release soon. He also has some social media campaigns and music videos lined up. "My plate is full and I hope this winning streak continues. More than trophies I want to win hearts through my hard work," he says.

Arjun Bijlani tells us that he has sworn to stay away from negativity and toxic mindsets. He lost his close friend Sushant Singh Rajput last year. Some days back, Sidharth Shukla also left us in a tragic manner. "So many things have happened in the past two years. Life is unpredictable. We do not know how it will turn out. It is important to manifest good positive things and stay away from negativity. I want to live to my fullest and continue to do so. It is crucial to stay away from negative people or ones who behave or talk in a negative/toxic manner. It will only bring you down," he signs off!