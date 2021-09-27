Arjun Bijlani has taken home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy. The handsome actor beats the likes of Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh to bring home the prize. In an EXCLUSIVE chat he told Bollywood, "It was mentally challenging to be part of the show. The pandemic was at its peak and I had to leave my family to go to Cape Town. But once I got there, I told myself to take one day at a time and keep moving forward. What was my modus operandi, one day at a time. " He reveals his son Ayaan is on cloud nine now that he has won the trophy. He told me, "Papa, you are a hero. I felt really good. I took his name before I did a few stunts. I wanted to win and be my son's hero. He loves Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kids love this show. It is a proud moment for me." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani or Divyanka Tripathi – who performed the grand finale stunt better? Vote now

Ever since, the news of him being in the finale surfaced, fans of other contestants, especially Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya started tweeting asking the channel to 'unbiased' and 'fair' . Nowadays, fans seem to assume that every show is only won by channel favourite including performance-oriented ones like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Arjun Bijlani tells us, "It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse."

Arjun Bijlani elaborates, "The finale stunt, I did it faster. The other day Divyanka did some stunts faster. I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they'll know it is a tough tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster." The handsome actor also spoke about rival fans trending negative stuff on him. He opined, "The point is everyone wants their faves to win. Her fans felt she should have won, my fans wanted me. I did it faster so I won. I did not win as the channel wanted me to win. It is odd to think or assume that's how all reality shows work. I take such comments with a pinch of salt." The actor says he knows that he cannot change people's thinking and is not bothered about those casting doubts and aspersions on people. "I am concerned with those who are celebrating with me," he says.

Arjun Bijlani says that people also hosts biased so this is not surprising. He says by casting doubts on his victory, people are also doubting Rohit Shetty. Talking about the host-mentor of KKK, Arjun Bijlani gushes, "Rohit Sir is one honest person. He is very strict about safety and everything. It is impossible to cheat under him. People should realise this too. But then people also calls hosts biased, what does one do."