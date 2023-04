We often see the debate over older actors romancing younger actresses, and this trend has been going on for quite some time now. But will this change? Or do younger actresses find it a problem in romancing the older actors? Pooja Hedge will be seen making her first appearance along with in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the age gap between the two is of 25 years; Salman Khan is 57, and Pooja is 32. BollywoodLife spoke to the actress largely about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and working with Salman Khan. Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Pooja Hegde finally reacts to dating rumours with Salman Khan; says, 'I love...'

We asked Pooja about the debate on older actors romancing younger actresses and what is her point of view on the same, to which she said that " I am not the first one to get romanced by Salman Khan, and it has been happening; also, my parents are very happy that I am doing a film with a superstar like him; they feel that now I am finally famous and doing something worth while in the industry. My mother and sister are huge fans of Salman Khan, and especially my sister often tells him that she can watch Salman Khan just standing in front of the screen for three hours, and I am glad that I am doing a film with him and now people will see me along with him".

Salman Khan has earlier seen romancing the younger actresses and was loved by the audience because he maintains the dignity of the scene, and he is one of those actors who hasn't done any intimate scenes on the screen yet nor will ever do so. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's chemistry is also being loved by fans so far for the same reason. The film also marks Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari's debuts in the industry. Pooja Hegde, who made her debut with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro, was also approximately 15 years older to her, and today almost all the young actors have romanced older actors; the classic example is Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, and more.