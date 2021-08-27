Krishna Shroff is known for her sizzling, bold photoshoots, often in the skimpiest of bikinis, and unless you're a prude or saint, there's no denying that her photos are ultra-hot, eye-candy, capable of setting temperature soaring in the chilliest of climes. That being said, there's another category of pests on social media other than the prudes and saints who feel privileged enough to think it's their birthright to chastise over what she chooses to wear and decides to post. If you haven't guess it already, we're talking about 'trolls', or more specifically, 'the moral-policing trolls' in her case. So how does she deal with them while also not allowing them to get in her head? The leggy lass gave a sassy response to this in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Also Read - Krishna Shroff REVEALS she would love to make her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff in THIS movie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

"You know, to be honest, all of that is just outside noise. I'm no saying it to sound like a hard ass. It genuinely doesn't bother me. Once in a while, when I'm in a mood... you know... I leave a little comment and hit back a little bit just because it's fun, but it doesn't ruin my mood or change the way I'm feeling at that moment, I just do it for fun. My father ( ) gets really pissed off at me for doing that and keeps saying, 'Silence is golden, just don't... don't do it.' But I'm like, 'It's all in good fun.' I can't really speak for them or think for them (the trolls, bullies and moral custodians on social media), it is what it is. I'm just going to keep being my true authentic self and I think, that has really worked well for me and people appreciate the fact that I'm so genuine and raw – I don't really let any of those things change who I am at the core, and I think, I'm able to connect with a lot of my followers because of that," said Tiger Shroff's gorgeous siter.

Watch our full video interview with Krishna Shroff in her F3 segment (Fashion, Fitness, Films) below:

Excellent mantra, Krishna Shroff, keep slaying it serenely like you've been doing till now.