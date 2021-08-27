With Tiger Shroff being he brother and the iconic , her father, it's hard to imagine that Krishna Shroff hasn't entered Bollywood yet, or at least, not received film offers till now. Add to that the fact that she looks drop-dead sexy, easily rivalling most current and past Bollywood actresses on the hotness metre, it becomes impossible to think that producers have never approached her to star in their films. So, BollywoodLife finally prodded her as to whether she'd ever considering doing a film in our exclusive interview, and the good news is that she would, but only under one condition. Also Read - 9 films rejected by Hrithik Roshan that later fell into Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan and other stars' kitties

Basically, we wanted to know if she'd ever consider starring with Tiger Shroff in a movie reminiscent of and 's sibling pairing in Josh, to which said, "That's probably the only time you would see me on screen (if she and Tiger got an offer like that). I think, we'd be great together and do action that people haven't seen before in our country."

Probe her further about whether a villain would be needed given the two siblings' pedigree to pull off action, and pat comes her response, "Yeah (giggles), probably not."

Opening up about all the film offers she's so far received and how many of them she's rejected, Krishna added, "A lot and a lot.

I've of course said, 'No,' to everyone of them because I've been pretty solid and clear in my head from the beginning – it's not something that I wanted to delve into, it's just doesn't ignite that spark within me like, you know, fitness for example, like this does (gesturing to her MMA and bodybuilding gym where we were seated for the interview). This gives me that adrenaline rush that I want and crave for and that (movies) just has never really been something that I felt like I wanted to do.”

Prod her further over whether she had any second thoughts after watching a film she had rejected and pat comes her reply, “Never!” Why so? “Honestly, never. You know, once my mind's made up, I'm a very, very stubborn person. So, yeah...never.”

Watch our full video interview with Krishna Shroff in her F3 segment (Fashion, Fitness, Films) below:

So, there you go – if you were ever curious as to whether Krishna Shroff would ever be seen on screen, she has revealed the only time she'd consider it, and no surprises that the condition is closely linked with her brother, Tiger Shroff.