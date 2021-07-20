Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Erica Fernandes slams rumours of 'disagreements' with Shaheer Sheikh and team; says, 'Our bond has grown stronger' [Exclusive]

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has been on air since a week now. The new season has come as a huge surprise for everyone. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh have returned as Dev and Sonakshi. Here are excerpts from an interview with Erica Fernandes... Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Are you impressed with Shaheer Sheikh - Erica Fernandes' drama so far? Vote Now

How different is season three from the previous ones?

Season 3 has a very different storyline, showing Sonakshi and Dev in a different light. They are at a different stage of their life and relationship. As the show proceeds, various aspects of Dev and Sonakshi's life will be shown, much of which I can't speak about right now as it is too early in the show to reveal much of it.

Kuch Rang is a critically acclaimed show. Did the team feel any kind of pressure?

There is always pressure to deliver, be it a well acclaimed show or a new one, expectations are always high. Yes, putting together a season 3 after a long gap on air was definitely a lot of hard for the team and entire cast and crew. Fortunately, the show has then and now had the backing of a wonderful audience. Fans of the show who have supported and loved us throughout.

How was it to reunite with Shaheer and Supriya Ma'am?

Reuniting with both Supriya Ji and Shaheer has been great! We are all pretty happy to be working together again on a show that is immensely close to our hearts.

Do you feel Shaheer is doing better as he is married and going to be a dad which gives him better perspective?

This question should honestly be answered by Shaheer himself! Haha!

There is a report of some disagreement on the sets in Siliguri. Would you like to clarify?

The entire cast and crew honestly had a blast shooting in Siliguri, and reuniting after so long for Kuch Rang was actually what made our bond there even stronger. It in fact turned out to be quite a fun and lovely outdoor shoot for all of us!