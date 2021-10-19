Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has been mounted as a big pan-India film, and got way bigger when the mega-announcement was made that former boxing World Heavyweight Champion, Iron Mike Tyson, the man with several knockout victories in the ring against some of the toughest opponents, and arguably the most recognised boxer in the world after Muhammad Ali, would be joining the cast in an extended cameo, where he's slated to take on the lead star of Liger. BollywoodLife caught up with the Vijay Deverakonda for an exclusive interview on all things Liger, and along with dropping a hint about the long awaited release date and facing Mike Tyson on screen, the Telugu cinema star reserved special praise for costar Ananya Panday.