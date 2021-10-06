Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was already mounted as a big pan-India film, However, it just got way bigger a couple of days ago when the mega-announcement was made that former boxing World Heavyweight Champion, Iron Mike Tyson, the man with several knockout victories in the ring against some of the toughest opponents, and arguably the most recognised boxer in the world after Muhammad Ali, would be joining the cast in an extended cameo, where he's slated to take on the lead star of Liger. BollywoodLife caught up with the Vijay Deverakonda for an exclusive interview to know his thoughts on facing Mike Tyson even if it's on screen, and the Telugu cinema star neither held back his excitement nor his nervousness, underlining what a big fan he's been of the legendary boxer while also stating how careful he'd have to be while facing him on camera. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda shares the LATEST update on Liger release date; REVEALS how Mike Tyson has caused a delay in announcement

Elaborating his thoughts of sharing screen space with Mike Tyson, said, "I just hope none of his punches connect, so I'm going to be very careful, but I love that man – like, recently, he's changed as a person, like completely. There's still that baddest man (aspect) in him, but some of the things he says... he's like a philosopher, even though he's also come the dirt, he's come from the slums, he's come from nothing. from poverty. He's always been like that though... even through his very violent stages in life, he would say stuff that was mind-blowing. Even if you see his old interviews, some of the things he says are so real – I've always admired that (quality) there's a philosopher in him, there's a thinker in him. Today, too, some of the things he says, kuch facts aisa bolta hai (some of the facts that he says)... they just hit you. So, I'm really looking forward to meeting the man up close. See, even before I knew boxing, I knew Mike Tyson – boxing jka rules kisiko pata tha, par Mike Tyson ka naam toh... you don't need to know the rules of the sport, you don't have to see the sport, but these are people you've always heard about, they are like Gods in their field."

Liger is written and directed by , and is also produced by him along with and Charmme Kaur. Besides Vijay Deverakonda and , it also features , and in pivotal supporting roles.