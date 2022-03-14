’s reality show Lock Upp has been receiving a good response. Many controversial contestants like Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, , , Sara Khan, and others are a part of the show. Now, recently, the makers revealed that Sara’s ex-husband is the wild card entry in Lock Upp, and his promo has been also been released. BollywoodLife interacted with Ali before he went inside the Lock Upp, and spoke to him about the show, and Sara. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut calls The Kashmir Files first successful Hindi film after pandemic; takes an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

When asked how he is going to manage staying with her under one roof, the actor said, "There's nothing to manage, for me, she is just another contestant. But, yes of course it is going to be difficult, however, I won't make things difficult. Main aisa nahi hu ke dusro ko neeche karke apne aapko upar karo."

Further while talking about how Sara will react after seeing him inside the Lock Upp, Ali said, "It will be an extreme reaction. I am sure she will get angry and there will be a lot of emotions; I am sure this is how she will react and this is what I am expecting."

When asked if there are chances of a rekindle between him and Sara, Ali said, “No yaar, I don’t think so, and now, I just want to concentrate on acting.”

The makers have shared a couple of promos of Ali from Lock Upp. In one of the promos, he enters the house and introduces himself, Sara just walks from there. And in another promo, Ali and Sara are talking to each other that they should not speak about their past in the reality show.