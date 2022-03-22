Lock Upp: Babita Phogat REACTS to Kangana Ranaut’s opinion about her [Exclusive]

This weekend, Babita Phogat became the fourth contestant to be eliminated from ’s reality show Lock Upp. Babita, who has won several medals in wrestling, tried her best to entertain the viewers. But, according to Kangana, while Babita was physically making a mark in the show, she didn’t invest much emotionally and mentally. BollywoodLife recently spoke to Babita about her journey in the reality show, and a lot more. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut asks paparazzi to watch The Kashmir Files, tells them cheekily, 'Aisi bakwaas filmein dekhte hai, achchi film bhi dekh lo for change' - watch video

When we asked Babita how she would sum up her journey in Lock Upp, she said, "It was a good experience. It took me by to my childhood."

While talking about Kangana's opinion about her not being invested emotionally and mentally, Babita told us, "In Lock Upp, I was what I am in real life. I have never acted in front of the cameras. Other contestants are from television (industry), so they have acted in front of cameras. As a wrestler, I went inside with a sportsman spirit, and you all saw the original Babita Phogat. I didn't try to be fake and didn't make any fake relationships. I didn't do anything for cameras."

When asked if not her, who should have been eliminated this week, Babita said, “I think, if not me then Nisha (Rawal), Sara (Khan) or Anjali (Arora) could have been eliminated.”

After being eliminated, Babita posted a picture on Instagram with her son and mother, and wrote, “Nothing is better than going home.. for all you will see are open arms awaiting your embrace.. #comingbackhome lovely experience at #Lockupp Going back to where I belong #myhappyplace #myson.”