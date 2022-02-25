’s reality show Lock Upp is one of the most awaited shows on OTT. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Poonam Pandey will be a part of the show. Yesterday, the makers officially announced Poonam’s name as one of the contestants. The actress is known for her bold social media posts and has been the controversies' favourite. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Poonam and spoke to her about the show, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘ab kapde utrange’ statement in the trailer, and a lot more. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut, Tehseen Poonawalla opens up on doing Lock Upp and more

While talking about how much excited she is for the show, Poonam told us, "I have never been so excited for quite some time the way I am for this show. I am really looking forward to get locked up (laughs). I am looking forward to meeting Kangana ma'am, Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am, and other contestants. So, let's see how it goes."

The trailer of Lock Upp was released a few days ago and in it, while talking about the contestants, Kangana had stated, "Inn celebrities mein se kuch aise bhi hai jinhe khulke jeene ki aadat hai, isliye ab kapde utrange toh sabke saamne."

When we asked Poonam if she thinks Kangana's statement was for her, the Nasha actress said, "I don't know. But, the fact that she has said something like this I think that is amazing, and I think that should happen." When probed if the audience can expect what Kangana has said in the trailer, Poonam told us, "I am going inside the Lock Upp house and entertainment is something I was born with, in the Bollywood industry; it goes hand-in-hand. I don't have to forcefully do something. Apart from that what you can expect from me is the real Poonam Pandey."

Lock Upp will start streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022.