Today, it was revealed that the first contestant of ’s reality show Lock Upp is popular TV actress . She has been a part of many TV shows like Kesar, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, and more. Well, last year, Nisha was in the news because of her separation from her husband . The actress had filed a domestic violence case again Mehra, and she accused him of alleged domestic violence and having an extramarital affair. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Nisha and spoke to her about the show. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Fame Game, Lock Upp, Love Hostel and more OTT web series and movie releases to look forward to this week

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress - TV below:



In one of the promos of the show, Kangana says that there will be controversial celebs in Lock Upp. So, when we asked Nisha if she thinks that she was approached for the reality show because of the controversy that happened last year in her life, the actress said, “Absolutely, I mean it’s a very natural thing right; if it’s a controversial show, then definitely being a part of the controversy is one of the reasons I was approached for the show. I am sure you and I would speculate this, but the makers know why they did, what they did.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal is ready for the kill in Kangana Ranaut's show - watch video

She further said, “The very first call that I got from the makers, the stuff that they were looking for in a contestant was something that I could connect with. They were looking for someone who could talk their mind, who has the courage to speak, and who has an opinion. In those questions, I found the answer that I was looking for myself and the reason to be able to do the show.” Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more actresses who left fashion police in shock with their latest choices

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

Nisha revealed that she is very excited to be a part of the show, and also looks forward to working with Kangana Ranaut. While announcing that she is a part of the show, the actress posted on Instagram, “Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga meri life mein asli hungama! Watch #LockUpp streaming from 27th February, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”