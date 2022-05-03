Lock Upp winner: Poonam Pandey opens up on who should walk away with the trophy [Exclusive]

Poonam Pandey is out of the most controversial show Lock Upp. The actress created quite a stir in the show and did what she is best known for, which is being bold and honest. Bollywoodlife got into a conversation with Poonam and exclusively spoke about her experience of being a part of a show like Lock Upp and who according to her should be the winner of the show. Poonam, in an interaction with us said, "I am so grateful that something like Lock Upp happened in my life. I am very thankful to the makers of the show for taking such good care of all of us. After being a part of this show, now I can be a part of Bigg Boss as well (laughs)." Also Read - Naagin 6: After Simba Nagpal, fans will see this new hunk on Tejasswi Prakash's show

Poonam Pandey, who wanted to continue on the show, was not very happy about being out, but is overwhelmed with all the love that she has been receiving since she exited. We quizzed Poonam about who according to her should be the winner of the how and instead of being politically correct she gave took the name of Munawar Faruqui. She said, "I think Munawar should win. The kind of things he has done inside the show is just commendable and I can't think of any other name. Having said that, I like 's game as well, she is a badass for me. The way she fights against everything is just so inspiring. She did play a nasty game, but slowly she became a badass, and I think she also deserves to win, but again, I will have only take one name, that is Munawar."

Poonam even spoke about Anjali and admitted that her game is nasty and she doesn't like her at all. She even expressed unhappiness over her bond with Saisha Shinde and said that Saisha is triple that of Poonam Pandey and she just loves her.