Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr – Taapsee Pannu ANNOUNCES her film release slate for 2021-2022 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

BollywoodLife got the perfect opportunity to quiz Taapsee Pannu about the release dates of her upcoming movies and why there has been no announcement about them yet. Graciously, she shed light on which among Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr will release this year, and which will hit screens in 2022.