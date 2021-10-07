As soon as the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of theatres in the state from 22nd October onward, several movies from both Bollywood and South made a beeline to announce their films' release dates, booking slots as far ahead as mid-2022. Among all this, Taapsee Pannu's have been curious about when and where they could be updates about her movies as she has a spate of forthcoming releases, including Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. As of now, only Rashmi Rocket is confirmed for a 15th October release later this month. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu launches her production banner Outsiders Films with a thriller titled 'Blurr'

Well, BollywoodLife got the perfect opportunity to quiz about the release dates of her upcoming movies and why there has been no announcement about them yet. Graciously, she at least offered some clarity about the when Looop Lapeta could be expected. “Clarity toj mujhe 100% abhi bhi hur ek film ki nahi, par itna pata hai ki iske baad Loop Lapeta aani chahiye... issi saal, hopefully. (I still don't have a 100% clarity about each and every film of mine, but I know this much that Looop Lapeta should arrive after Rashmi Rocket, hopefully this year itself.),” said the actress

Opening up on why there has been no announcements yet on the releases of her films in future, Taapsee drooped a major hint and added, “Kya aapne woh raabit aur tortoise ki race ki kaahani suni hai? Bas woh yaad rakhna. (Have you heard that story of a race between the rabbit and tortoise? Just remember that.)”

So, there you have it? At lease we now know when Looop Lapeta may be releasing, besides also getting some understanding over the delayed announcements for the release dates of Taapsee Pannu's next films. Looop Lapeta also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and is directed by Aakash Bhatia. It's the official Bollywood remake of cult-hit German film Run Lola Run.