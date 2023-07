Lust Stories 2 has captured everyone's attention. The anthology is up on Netflix and is among the trending lists. They four stories are about love, lust, anger and more. The first film from Lust Stories 2 is titled Made For Each Other by R Balki. It stars Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta. The story is about a grandmother asking a couple to ensure that they have physical compatibility before settling in matrimony. It is as progressive as it can get and Dadi played by Neena Gupta has impressed all. Angad Bedi plays the role of Arjun while Mrunal Thakur is Veda - the couple who is going to get married. We got in touch with Angad Bedi to know about his experience working with Neena Gupta and more. He was all praise for Neena Gupta and also said that he would like to be in a position where can romance her on screen. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about BREAKING 18-year-old No Kissing policy; says, 'Not trying to be...'

Angad Bedi talks about Neena Gupta

Angad Bedi could not stop raving about how Neena Gupta flawlessly slipped into the character of a grandmother. He was quoted saying, "So she has a unique ability to say the most controversial thing in a very soft, sweet way. It's funny also. You don't get offended also. So Dadi, I do not see anybody else playing the character because you see, Neena ji is not being forceful in her opinion. She is asking such questions as have you had sex, like 'Jo karke tum aaye ho wo tumhe chee lagta hai' and more, she is saying it in such a sweet, simple way that it doesn't even feel bad. If some other actor says this line, whose authority is more, then you might feel more. The middle ground is very good. As in performance, she projects it very nicely and it comes across as very endearing. She made this character hers and she is not as old as to play a grandmother but she aged herself to play that part." Also Read - Lust Stories 2 teaser is fire: Is this where Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love?

Further adding, "I would have loved to be in a position where I can romance Neena Gupta, a younger man romancing an older woman. She is lovely. Her eyes are nice. Her demeanor is good. She is very beautiful on screen. She is a proper heroine. And I feel that her projection and understanding of all the rhythm of performance in a scene is very, very good. It was good fun to work with her. She is also funny. She is easy to work with. She likes to sit and chat with everyone. She is very collaborative. It was fun. It didn't feel like I was at work. It felt like we were sitting in the drawing room and chatting. And the camera was on. And Balki Sir captured whatever he wanted." Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma exude power couple vibes, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh join Prakash Padukone at Indian Sports Honours 2023 [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Well it would be a delight to watch Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta angain? For the complete interview, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.