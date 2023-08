Everyone is talking about Made In Heaven 2. The second instalment of the hit Amazon Prime Video series has become one of the top trending ones. Fans are hailing the series about weddings, relationships, emotions and more for being bigger and better. It stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Mona Singh, Dia Mirza, Shashank Arora and many more in pivotal roles. Sobhita plays Tara Khanna and Arjun plays Karan Mehra, the series is about their wedding planning company. As Made In Heaven 2 creates buzz on OTT, we spoke to Arjun Mathur about his character. He plays a gay character. Also Read - Made In Heaven 2: Did Sonam Kapoor reject a role in the popular web series?

We asked Arjun Mathur as to what kind of prep he had to do to play a gay character. To this, he said, "There's like, there's nothing. That's what resonated with people, that there is nothing in this character that needed any prep. It needed me. It needed, it needed a male, man, masculine, and there was no prep required to be that. Simple."

Arjun Mathur on emotional scenes

Arjun Mathur's character also has many emotional scenes in the series. When asked if there were scenes that were very taxing and affected him to the core, he said, "I mean, that's what they are. When I read a script, those are the scenes that like immediately I see them as like, Oh God, Okay, I see that. And it like starts giving me a bit of anxiety, like from the first time that I read it, and on the day it's like, man, you just don't know. You don't know really what's going to happen, whether it's going to come or not come. But, the work that it takes from me is a little personal. I would say it like has, has its effect for the, for a while. And that's an effect that I want. That's why I'm there. That's what I, that's what I live for. You know, to some sort of emotional catharsis of my own. I'm actually, I was saying this to somebody else the other day that I'm not particularly during these emotional scenes. I'm not performing for an audience. I'm doing it for myself to be very honest with you. I am using it very selfishly to catharsis. So yeah, it's therapy."