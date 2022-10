If there's one actor that the entire nation is probably waiting to see the return of on the big screen and successful at that, then it's got to Shah Rukh Khan, such is his craze, not doubt boosted by his 'more than 4 year plus' absence from the big screen in a full-fledged role. Well, SRK is certainly not disappointing with his trio of larger-than-life and what's looking like really interesting subjects lined up in the for of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Not many are aware though that besides these three movies, Shah Rukh was also in talks with multiple National Award-winning Director Madhur Bhandarkar for a film. So, what happened to it? Well, Madhur himself now opens up... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh debunk separation rumours; Aryan Khan to play Vanarastra in Brahmastra 2 and more

Madhu Bhandarka opens up about his film with Shah Rukh Khan

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife for his recent release, Babli Bouncer, we swayed slightly from the topic on hand and quizzed Director Madhur Bhandarkar about his film with Shah Rukh Khan, where he revealed, "Any filmmaker who has a subject in mind will meet so many actors for it, and I had definitely met Shah Rukh for this. I'm talking about back in 2019. Talks happened, but then, the pandemic happened, everybody went about doing stuff in their own world, then I began India Lockdown (his next movie) and this (Babli Bouncer), so I've not revisited the film, Inspector Ghalib, yet."