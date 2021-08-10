'Maine Akshay Kumar ke sath 13 films kar li hai, jisme maine uske sare pranks dekh liye hai,' says Bell Bottom actress Lara Dutta [Exclusive]

When initially Lara Dutta got a call from Akshay Kumar offering her the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom, she thought that the Khiladi actor was actually pranking her on the phone call.