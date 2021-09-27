Nepotism is a word that has plagued Bollywood (albeit unfairly given that the South film industries see it way more and Hollywood also has its fair share and it simply exists in every sphere of life) ever since Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar its “flagbearer” on his talk show, Koffee With Karan, and especially after the negative publicity it received post Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Now, Mallika Sherawat has weighed in on the entire nepotism debate in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where she opened up on the number of films she “lost to actors' girlfriends, nieces and daughters and how it's an industry tradition that's hardly likely to change”. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Urfi Javed: Actresses who committed fashion crimes in ridiculously bold and blah outfits – view pics

"I lost out on a lot of films because of nepotism. Many a times I was replaced by hero's girlfriend, or just someone's girlfriend, or a niece, or an actor's niece. It's our industry's tradition and no, it won't change,. But, I also don't have a problem with it because I'm on my own path, I don't think about these things, any negative things, I just don't let it all affect me. I just want to my work what I'm getting, I focus on that."

also opened up on how actresses like are always targetted for doing bold scenes by trolls, but their male costars walk away scot-free. "That's what the patriarchal system is. It's always the women who are always targetted, not the men. Not only in India, but that's all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they an get away with everything, it's like they (those who target) blame the woman for everything. I don't know why, but more so in India, I feel. I also think, the society wasn't evolved, people would think differently. Plus, the media didn't support such scenes (bold scenes) earlier, a certain section of the media. But now, the media is very, very supportive, especially toward women, and even the society has evolved. Actresses now are doing frontal nudity and it's accepted, it's considered very artistic," she added.

Mallika Sherawat, as always, laying it out like it is.