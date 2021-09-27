Mallika Sherawat opens up on how many films she lost to nepotism; says, 'Was replaced by girlfriends, daughters, nieces' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mallika Sherawat has weighed in on the entire nepotism debate in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where she opened up on the number of films she 'lost to actors' girlfriends, nieces and daughters and how it's an industry tradition that's hardly likely to change'