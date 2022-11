Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mili next. The movie has been produced by her father, Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, this is the first time that father and daughter would be working together, and it's Janhvi's sixth film so far in her short career. So, we were wondering what took the actress so long to collaborate with Boney, and if, in fact, it was a conscious effort on both their parts. So, in a recently concluded exclusive interview with Janhvi Kapoor, we posed her this very questions, and she indulged our curiosity all too graciously.

Janhvi Kapoor explains why Boney Kapoor didn't launch her

While speaking exclusively to us in an entertainment news interview, Janhvi Kapoor said, “We had both take this decision consciously. It would've been the easier way out if I'd have done my first film with him, but, I also think, there'd have been more pressure on the both of us. From his side, I think, not from a business point of view, but rather, emotionally, because he'd have been launching his daughter. And from my side, it would've been about giving my father (Boney Kapoor) a viable film to work and perform that way, I think, it'd have been too much.”

Why Janhvi Kapoor-Boney Kapoor are now collaborating in Mili?

Janhvi added, “Business wise and creatively (Mili), this was a safer option. The timing and story were also just right as at the heart of it, it's the story of a father and daughter. When papa saw this film (the original Malayalam version), he called me and began crying and told me that he thought he was seeing the both of us in the film. It just felt like it was coming from the right place, it didn't feel like we'll be making a project together. It felt dil se (from the heart).”

Mili teaser

Mili cast and release date

Mili also stars and Sunny Kaushal and releases in theatres on 4th November.