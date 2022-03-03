Tovino Thomas has always been a popular name in Malayalam cinema. However, a film called Minnal Murali, which had released in the last month of last year on Netflix, changed everything for the actor, metamorphosing his popularity among the Malayalam-movie audience to fame among viewers across demographics and languages throughout the country. Basically, after the release of Munnal Murali, Tovino Thomas has become a household name in India, which isn't one bit surprising, considering the movie was Netflix's most widely watched Indian content ever across both films and web series. Also Read - Before Rudra, watch Ajay Devgn classics like Singham, Khakee, Raid and more on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms

It could be said that post Minnal Murali, even if there were those in the country who still didn't know Tovino Thomas by his name, they at least knew him by this eponymous character. So, what has been the biggest change in his life as also his stardom as experienced by the actor himself? Thankfully, we neither need to keep thinking nor assume the answers to these questions as the star himself revealed it in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife while talking about his next Malayalam movie, Naradan. Also Read - Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala to be dark, high on s** and slang? [EXCLUSIVE]

Opening about how both life and stardom have changed post the smashing success of Minnal Murali on Netflix, Tovino Thomas said, “ Also Read - Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, check out Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Nayanthara's Maya, Korea's The Call and more movies with towering female protagonists