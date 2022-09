Actress Mouni Roy had tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar back in January this year and the lady couldn't be happier by the face of things. Besides her career going great guns, with her Bollywood journey now kicking into high gear after her stunning villainous turn in Brahmastra to go with her already rabid TV fan-base courtesy shows like Naagin and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mouni Roy also seems to be on cloud nine in her personal space. Her lovey-dovey moments and vacation pics with Suraj Nambiar never fail to offer her fans couple goals and years for every little titbit about her personal life. So with her career doing so good, is a baby on the cards for Mouni? Here's what the actress had to say when we quizzed her about it... Also Read - Navratri 2022: Let Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti and others inspire you to dress up your best in white as we worship Maa Shailputri

Mouni Roy on TV, Bollywood and life after marriage

BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive interview with , where we spoke about all and sundry from her incredible run on the small screen to the rare successful leap she's made to the big screen for a TV actor to even her beauty and style tips for her fans. Among all this, the topic inevitably shifted to life after marriage with hubby Suraj Nambiar, with the question of motherhood naturally cropping in. Also Read - Navratri 2022: Mouni Roy as Sati, Debina Bonnerjee as Sita, Pooja B Sharma as Mahakali; a look at TV actresses who aced in roles of Shakti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni Roy on plans of motherhood and if there's any pressure

We asked the Brahmastra actress if there's been any pressure whatsoever from any of her relative after marriage for motherhood and if so, then how does she does she dodge the query. To our pleasant surprise, the actress emphasised that there's been nobody in her immediate or extended family who's even remotely suggested that she should think about a baby, and in fact, everybody has been extremely supportive and overjoyed with the way her career is shaping up. Moreover, she added, that it's been just 8 months since her marriage with Suraj, and motherhood is the last thing on her mind at this moment. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Mouni Roy to return as Junoon in Brahmastra 2, Hema Malini takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut and more

So, there you have it, all you Mouni Roy fans: It's all about her career at this point and why not, right? She even let it slip that there's two more big movies in her kitty, but she couldn't say anything more about them at this point.