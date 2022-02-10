Naagin 6 star Tejassswi Prakash reveals she will be happy if she gets compared to Mouni Roy; here's why [Exclusive]

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to slay in Naagin 6 and the fans are dammed excited ever since her first look is out. Tejasswi who is right now riding high on success speaks to Bollywoodlife exclusively where we asked her who is her favorite Naagin and who is she okay to get compared with. Answering the same she said, " I am not going to compare myself with the previous Naagins all of us have been different from one another. Everybody has done a brilliant job. Everybody has been the best Naagin in their own way and I am going to try to be the best Naagin in my own way. My favorite is Adah Khan and so season 1 was my favorite one. They have set the bar so high that after their season there were so many. So obviously they have done a brilliant job and nobody can question that. So I am going to take it as a compliment if I am compared to them." Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash on comparisons; Ekta Kapoor on expecting trolls; Maheck Chahal on her role and more - Top 10 exciting updates about the show

Tejasswi who won Bigg Boss 15 title even addressed the negativity around her win she said that she is not going to give them the importance and is only thankful to her loved ones who made her win this title. There were lots of reports of influencing the channel to make Tejasswi win. Ekta Kapoor spoke about it in interaction and said, " Honestly, I've never met her except this show and now when I gave her a narration now. I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I've done nothing. I don't think I've the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that's all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself." Also Read - Ananya Panday, Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today