Naagin 6 star Tejassswi Prakash reveals she will be happy if she gets compared to Mouni Roy; here's why [Exclusive]

Tejasswi Prakash is all set to slay in Naagin 6 and the fans are dammed excited ever since her first look is out. Tejasswi who is right now riding high on success speaks to Bollywoodlife exclusively where we asked her who is her favorite Naagin and who is she okay to get compared with.