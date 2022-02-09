Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are right now the hottest topics. Karan and Tejasswi have become the most popular couple right now. Their love angle was the highlight of Bigg Boss 15 and the world has witnessed how madly and deeply they are in LOVE with each other. We have often seen Tejasswi being lashed out for being over possessive for Karan Kundrra. And her fight with was one classic example. But in interaction with Bollywoodlife, Tejasswi Prakash reveals it's not her but Karan who is more possessive and insecure. Bollywoodlife exclusively questioned Tejasswi that she has admitted to being shamelessly possessive about Karan and vice versa, so if Karan gets any projects where he will have to do some intimate scene will she be insecure about it, Tejasswi said, " I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him you are very smart that you don't display this side in public and I get the insecure tag". Further adding she said, " I will understand his role's demand and will be very supportive of him. I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told him that I shouldn't kiss onscreen, so he is insecure one and not me". Tejasswi and Karan are indeed the cutest. They give us major Tom & Jerry vibes. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more: Here's how these 6 latest celeb jodis will celebrate Valentine's Day 2022

While talking about being in LOVE with Karan and calling him the most loving and caring boyfriend she said, "Karan often tells me that he, too, gets surprised by himself as he never thought he'd ever be doing 'baby' talks in any relationship. In fact, one of his videos is going viral where he is seen asking, 'Aise baby talk kaun karta hai, main toh abhi nahi karunga,' and cut to today when he calling me 'ladoo and baby.'" Tejasswi Prakash will be seen as a lead in Naagin 6.