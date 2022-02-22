Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his new house, says ' Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai...'

is living his dream and the man has worked immensely hard to cherish this success. Nawzuddin's one plush house has become the talk of the town. The white bungalow that he built for himself is proof that hard work does pay you off. Nawaz recently got candid about his new house in interaction with BT, he recalled his old days when he revealed that his house was so small that if the door would open someone's leg would hurt and today his bathroom is bigger than his entire house, " “Aaj jitna bada mera personal bathroom hai, utnasa mera ghar hua karta tha. When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors. Woh kamra itna chhota tha ki agar main door kholu toh kisi ke pairon mein lag jata tha, because, we all used to lay our beds on the floor when we slept there. Dheere dheere, I started sharing my room with three people, then with two, and it is only from 2005 that I started living alone." Also Read - Siddharth Nigam shares a picture with Kangana Ranaut; after Avneet Kaur is he doing a project with the Bollywood diva?

The actor even expressed how he wanted his father to his new house and he explains why, " I remember when my father visited me in Mumbai a few years ago, he got very upset and said, "Yeh kis tareeque ke kabootar khaane mein rehte ho tum log." I was staying in a 3 BHK apartment then, which was really small compared to the huge place in our hometown, which dad loved. Unka mann Mumbai ke ghar mein nahi lagta tha. So, I always had this thing in my mind that I would get him to a bigger place in Mumbai one day, but he passed away before that. I wish my dad could see this bungalow." Nawaz even added that he is not very fantasied about his bungalow and the reality is that as an actor his life will be spent in a tiny vanity van.