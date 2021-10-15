Neha Dhupia REACTS on Bollywood being trolled on social media; says, 'Trolling anywhere is not okay' [Exclusive]

Neha Dhupia who is a part of the Vidyut Jammwal action film, Sanak just delivered a baby boy. The actress caught up with BollywoodLife for an exclusive chat. When we asked her about her little one, she said that he was absolutely fine and playing with his dad, Angad Bedi. The actress has resumed work rather quickly getting busy with the promotions of Sanak. She tells us, "It is not difficult to find a balance. It does not seem too hard if you can manage time properly. Any woman who has delivered a child takes time to heal. I am doing the same. I am working from home and looking after myself." Also Read - 8 secret Bollywood weddings that took the nation completely by surprise

Sanak is a complete action flick and Neha Dhupia is playing the role of a mother. In the movie, she is a mom too. "Working in an action film with Vidyut Jammwal is a wonderful experience. We know how good he is. I found my track very interesting," she says. The actress says she will get back to work much faster than the she after her first delivery. Neha tells us, "I think I will be raring to go in the next two-three months. I can do that. It is something that takes a little time. Last time, I went through a lot of changes mentally and physically. Then, we had one lockdown followed by another. You think you are ready but then the world was not ready. I feel work from home is such a saviour in these cases."

Everyone loves her chat show #NoFilterNeha and we are curious to know about the next season. The actress said that she is also hoping that the new season comes sooner than later. "I am getting my bearing back. Let us keep it ambiguous as of now," she says. Neha Dhupia says that her experiences in both her pregnancies were different. "I had to create work for myself the first time around but during the second one I had to convince people that I could work in my pregnancy. There is a definite shift in mindset," she says.

Neha Dhupia says that she was pregnant when she was working on Sanak. They found out about her pregnancy a bit later. She did an ad when she was eight months pregnant. "I feel people now realise that women have personal aspirations and professional dreams. If you set your mind you can fulfill both of them completely. Maternity leave is a very tender time in the life of a woman. Both the mother and child need love and attention. But then, you want to get back to your life. I want to do the latter," she says. Neha says that Angad and she have not divided their parenting duties. They fill in for each other's absence.

Neha Dhupia says that she would like to be part of a web series in the future. "I am really looking forward to that in the web space. I want to be cast in the OTT space perhaps leading a series," she says. Of late, we are seeing that Bollywood is being trolled immensely on social media. "I do not think the question is about the industry, trolling anywhere is not okay. Just because you have had a bad day, you think it is ok to make terrible comments about others is not a good thing. Now, people who troll others do not get trolled back. It is not nice, it is not okay," she says firmly.