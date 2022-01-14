Nia Sharma reveals how Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif helped her nail the item song Phoonk Le [Exclusive]

is undoubtedly the most attractive and sexy actress in the TV industry. After winning hearts on TV now the actress is all set to slay with an item number in Phoonkh Le. Bollywoodlife spoke exclusively to Nia about her experience in doing the dance number. Nia revealed that she has been a big fan of such item numbers and she has always been in awe of and Malaika Arora who are the real dancing divas for her. Nia shared how she bagged this song, " When the makers came to me with an original song and not any remake and told me that they could have only imagined me and not anyone else for this I was very honoured. They really rested their faith in me. I have grown up watching Chaiyya Chaiyya. Katrina Kaif killing every song she does be it Sheila Ki Jawaani, Kamli, it's like she has the fire in her and if I got something similar why wouldn't I do that. I love going solo, these songs, I love all the lights and camera on me. I really gave my blood and sweat and I am glad seeing that it went well.". Also Read - Nia Sharma dances on a pole in this viral video; fans say 'You are so hot'

She even added how Malaika helped her in acing this item number, " I did a lot of homework by watching Malaika Arora's Munni Badnam, 's Beedi Jalai le, and when I saw them doing this onscreen I wondered will I ever be able to do this, will I be able to do this, you keep seeing Malaika Arora and look what she does, which is quite magic." Also Read - Vicky Kaushal gives a warm hug to Katrina Kaif as they celebrate their first Lohri after the wedding – view pics

Watch the video right here of Nia speaking her heart out on doing the item number. Have you watched the song yet? Drop your comments in the box below! Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Sorry, Jacqueline Fernandez, you're expecting 'understanding' from a world that believes 'it's always the woman's fault'

https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BOLLYWOOD_LIFE/Nia_Sharma_Interview_1.mp4/Nia_Sharma_Interview_1.mp4