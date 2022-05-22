Last year, on his birthday, while interacting with the media, revealed that sequel is on the cards. Since then the actor’s fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement about the film. The first instalment of the film, which was released in 2005, was helmed by , and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 maker is also going to direct No Entry 2. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Bazmee and spoke to him about the No Entry sequel. Also Read - Kabhi Edi Kabhi Diwali: Director Farhad Samji not coming on sets; Salman Khan and assistants ghost directing the movie? Here's what we know [Exclusive]

When asked about an update on Salman Khan starrer, the filmmaker told us, "Yes, in Between I met Salman bhai a lot of times, and he personally told me, 'Anees bhai jaldi taiyari kijiye; humko film shuru karni hai'. So, I think that you will get the announcement soon, and then the film will start rolling soon."

Well, we are sure fans of Salman are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star in the comedy film soon.

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee is currently busy garnering praises for his movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie, which stars , Tabu, and , has taken a bumper opening at the box office.

While talking to us about the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bazmee had told us, “The climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was very good and as a director, this was there in my mind, and the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also give you a shock. I can definitely say that the audience won’t be expecting that something like this will happen, and we have shot in amazingly, and choreographed beautifully.”

“When it comes to acting, everyone will be shocked to see Tabu ji, Kartik, and Kiara like this. In the last 20-25 minutes your eyes will be glued to the screens. This is what I feel and this is what we have tried, and I hope and pray that it happens,” he added.