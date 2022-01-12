Jr. NTR's upcoming movie, tentatively titled, NTR 30, has already begun picking up steam, primarily because he'll be reuniting with his Janatha Garage Director, Koratala Siva, but also because of the long gap between his last release, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and his next one, RRR. Of course, the excitement is already through the roof for RRR, arguably the biggest Indian movie after Baahubali 2, directed by the one and only S.S. Rajamouli, and costarring Ram Charan, and . However, given the amount of time an actor needs to dedicate for a Rajamouli project, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed pushed RRR's release date further back from 7th January, Jr. NTR's was last see on the big screen back in 2018. Hence, people can't wait for NTR 30. Also Read - Ajay Devgn steals all our thoughts in this heartfelt letter to his 20-year old self; calls himself 'shy, unconventional and worth it' – view post

Prior to the release of RRR, BollywoodLife caught up with Jr. NTR for an exclusive interview, where he made a huge revelation about the potential release of NTR 30. Opening up on the movie's release, the superstar said, “Definitely it's going to release the next year (we had spoken to him in December 2021, so, in other words, he's certain that it's going to release this year, 2022)...for sure...definitely.” Also Read - Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya postponed; Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata also likely to be delayed to avoid clash?

Prior to the latest postponement of RRR, Young Tiger had also spoken about the film's multiple delay, and the gamut of emotions it made him feel, adding, “I'm just waiting for the 7th (7th January 2022). Hope it doesn't get postponed again. I'm like, 'jaldi 7th aa jaye (let the 7th come soon), let it release because we... I want to at least release those emotions, too. We've been travelling with it for three years now. The anxiety had built up, we had the pandemic as Charan said, we had to hold on to our emotions about RRR, so... just... just... just want to release it. I'm sure it's going to like an eruption for both of us (Ram Charan and him) when it releases. It'll be like this explosion of a volcano.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez brutally trolled for throwback video; Kartik Aaryan names his favourite female costar and more

Watch Jr. NTR's entire video interview below:

There you have it – the latest dope on Tarak and Director Koratala Siva's NTR straight from the horse's mouth.