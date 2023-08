OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam received commendable reviews from all corners. The film managed to win over everyone. It is a satire that has a doting father fighting for his son. The story revolves around the importance of sex education in school. Pankaj Tripathi plays Kanti Sharan Mudgal while Aarush Varma plays his son. OMG 2 received an A certificate from the Censor Board and that left many disappointed. Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and more expressed displeasure over Censor Board's decision. It also came to light that Aarush Varma, who plays a pivotal role in the film, could not see it in theatres due to censor board's decision as he is 16-year old. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Aarush Varma spoke about the same. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 club; Abhishek Bachchan film takes below average start

Aarush Varma's take on OMG 2 getting A certificate

Talking about not being able to see OMG 2 in theatres, Aarush Varma expressed his disappointment. He said, "Acting is my passion and OMG 2 being my first film it has tremendous value to everyone around me, so there was annoyance and a little bit of anger there because the point of making this film was to educate young minds while also enlightening older people, so making it an 18+ film ruins the point of making it. Plus I wanted to watch the film alongside the crew I worked with and also with my friends and family but I can't even do that so obviously that's not a great feeling."

Aarush Varma also mentioned that he has started a petition to change certification of OMG 2. He added, "Overall it was a story that was not only educating and illuminating but also hilarious at times. The target audience was definitely kids, teens and even adults but the A certificate restricts those under 18 to watch it, I have started a petition for change of the rating but even if the whole world signs it, in the end it's the Censor board that makes the decision. All we can hope is that the decision is in our favour."

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has done well at the box office. The positive word-of-mouth really helped the movie to catch pace at the box office. It is now eyeing the enter the Rs 100 crore club with second weekend collection. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.