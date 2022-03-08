Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary released during the onset of the first lockdown by Amazon Prime, turned out to be a smash, sleeper hit, which also set the ball rolling for the OTT craze that mushroomed once everyone was compelled to remain behind doors. However, it's almost two years now without any sign of Paatal Lok season 2, which is quite surprising given how successful season 1 was, coupled with the fact that the makers already kind of made their intentions clear about rolling out a second season. So, when will Paatal Lok 2 happen. Well, we've got the latest update for you straight from the horse's mouth.

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, , who plays the central protagonist of Hathiram Chaudhary in Pataal Lok revealed, “I'll be very happy to return to Pataal Lok. It was one of the first shows that released during the first lockdown, people loved it and it had set the benchmark for the craze that people developed for OTT content since then. However, I'm not aware of the situation of Paatal Lok 2 – the makers alone will be the right people to answer that, you'll have to ask them. Hopefully, it'll happen soon.”

Jaideep Ahlawat will next be seen in ZEE5's mini-series, Bloody Brothers, an official adaptation of British TV show, Guilt, alongside as one of the main leads. It marks the third collaboration between ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment. The 6-part web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Shaad Ali of Saathiya and fame. Besides Jaideep and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Bloody Brothers also stars a terrific ensemble cast, comprising , , Maya Alagh, , and Jitnedra Joshi.

Bloody Brothers revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother, Jaggi, enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one, Daljeet, struggles to survive, running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The show promises some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns.