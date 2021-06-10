Parineeti Chopra opens up on a gender-based stereotype that makes her blood boil [Exclusive]

From Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti Chopra has come a long way. The year 2021 has been a fabulous one for her as she had films like Saina, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releasing. All the three films got her critical acclaim. Now, in an exclusive interview with us, Parineeti Chopra has opened up on facing gender-based stereotypes and how she deals with them. Her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has the backstory of breaking gender-based stereotype which is indeed an important topic to be discussed. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Varun Dhawan, Jasmin Bhasin, Parineeti Chopra and more unmissable celeb pictures of the day

When asked about the most disappointing discrimination based on gender that she has faced, Parineeti said, "So there are many. But I think my favourite one that takes the cake is when people say, 'tum shaadi karlogi, phir kaam ka kya hoga'. Even while saying it right now my blood is boiling because I feel like that sentence would never be said to be a man." It is just assumed that 'theek hai tum kaam karlo time pass karne ke liye but main kaam jo hai vo hai shaadi. Uske baad sab kuch rukna padega.' And I feel this sentence is said only in India. If we had grown up in any other country, having a career for life, whether married or not, is something which is celebrated. Here, in India, a marriage helps the man to become more powerful and a marriage for a woman is end of all other things."



Parineeti Chopra further spoke about how she deals with people who throw such questions at her. She said that she would probably never speak to them again as she would understand their thinking. Secondly, she mentioned that she tries to change mindsets everyday by speaking to people. She also shared how cinema could be a powerful medium to bring about a changed.