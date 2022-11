The entire internet has gone into a tizzy after seeing the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's next movie Pathaan. King Khan who has turned 57 today marks his return to Hindi cinema post four years. It has only been a while since the teaser of Pathaan was launched on Shah Rukh's birthday; fans of the megastar can't stop talking about him. He had taken a break for four years and his last movie on the big screen was Zero. Now the man of the ship Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan spoke about the movie.

Siddharth Anand feels the teaser of Pathaan is just the beginning.

Siddharth revealed in a press event that Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is not a movie but it is an emotion. The secret behind dropping the teaser was to celebrate the birthday of SRK with his sea of fans globally. The visual treat of Yash Raj Films’ action drama is spectacular as it has the biggest stars of the nation with Shah Rukh that is and .

Shah Rukh Khan's buzz with Pathaan.

Siddharth also revealed in the interview that after a long time it is believed that a movie is believed to be genuine in content as well as organic. This is all possible because of the fandom of Shah Rukh Khan. He has millions of fans who just want to see him once and his movie. Siddharth feels that he could not find a better day than SRK's birthday to release the teaser of the spy, action drama movie.

Siddharth Anand on how Shah Rukh Khan rules the minds of fans.

The director also believes the fact that SRK has been on everyone's mind since eons after months of waiting Pathaan will mark the return of the actor. They had the pressure to deliver good content as they had to live uptil the massive expectations of Shah Rukh's fans. For his unit Pathaan is not just a movie but an emotion. Their aim is to make the biggest action movie in Indian cinema.

Pathaan has the biggest on-screen pairs

Siddharth is happy with the response he has received with Pathaan's teaser has received. The movie which will release on January 25 has Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan together. The duo have given great movies like , and Happy New Year in the past.