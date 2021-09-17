Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 released on September 15. Pavitra Rishta 2 is a web show and a re-telling of the 2009's TV show of the same name. The show is touted to be a tribute to the late actor . In the beginning, Shaheer playing Sushant's Manav was not liked by the audience as they felt no one can replace the late actor. However, later people loved the trailer and appreciated Shaheer for his performance. Now, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Abhidnya Bhave who played the role of Ankita Lokhande aka Archana's sister-in-law, Manjusha has praised Shaheer for his performance. She also said that people should not compare him with Sushant as they both are quite different and the show is a tribute to Sushant. Abhidnya Bhave said, "There is no one better than Shaheer who could have portrayed Manav after Sushant Singh Rajput." Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2 Review: 'Dil jeet liya' Fans welcome Shaheer Sheikh as Manav; Ankita Lokhande impresses as Archana yet again

"When I clicked a picture with Shaheer, I told him we look like siblings. That picture broke my heart as I am his huge fan and I have a huge crush on him since I saw him as Arjun in Mahabharat. We had so many fun moments with each other. He is an absolutely amazing person. He is so calm, composed and so focused on his work. And it is true nobody can replace Sushant. He has given so much to the industry and no one can ever replace him. But I believe there is no one better than Shaheer who could have done this role after Sushant. I think people need to understand and we who work as actors are not here to grab other's role or to snatch other's work. We are not here to get in a better position than the other actor. We are just artists who want the piece of art to look beautiful. And that is what Sushant did. I feel Sushant must be very happy because this is like a tribute to him. Even today, when we talk about Pavitra Rishta, we definitely think of Sushant, "she added.

Abhidnya also shared, " I feel there is no point in comparing Sushant and Shaheer because both of them are different people, different performers. I feel if Sushant was here today, he would have appreciated the work so much even though it is his baby. He would have been so happy for Shaheer Sheikh. I think we must not just grieve for the person, we need to celebrate what he has done and that is what will make his soul feel happy. I believe if Sushant was there today and wasn't a part of Pavitra Rishta 2, he would have still praised and supported Shaheer for his performance because he was that kind of person."