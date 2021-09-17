Pavitra Rishta 2: Abhidnya Bhave is all praise for Shaheer Sheikh's performance as Manav; says, 'If Sushant would have seen it he would have appreciated Shaheer' [EXCLUSIVE]

Shaheer Sheikh's Pavitra Rishta 2 co-star Abhidnya Bhave has appreciated him for his performance as Manav Deshmukh and believes that Sushant Singh Rajput would have surely loved it.