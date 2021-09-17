On September 15, television's iconic jodi, Manav and Archana returned. Pavitra Rishta 2 released and people showered love on the show. The Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 is a web show and a re-telling of the 2009's TV show of the same name. The show is touted to be a tribute to the late actor . In the beginning, Shaheer playing Sushant's Manav was not liked by the audience as they felt no one can replace the late actor. However, later people loved the trailer and appreciated Shaheer for his performance. After the release of the web show, fans feel no one else could play Manav better than Shaheer. Fans are all praise for his performance and feel it is a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by him. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0, Helmet, Net and more movies and web series on ZEE5 that’ll guarantee a buffet of family drama, comedy, social message, thrill and action over the weekend

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ankita Lokhande revealed how she and Shaheer could create magic on-screen. Ankita said, "It was very important for us that people love us together. I don't know how the chemistry came so right. It was just magical and it was very organic. I mean you just can't create chemistry because you have to. You can't be friends with everyone. You have to have that connection. I think with Shaheer it was very organic. He is a very good soul and I could just connect to him for some reason and he could connect to me. I just felt that he is Manav when he started shooting for the show. When I look into his eyes, I could see Manav in him. I could feel it that he is Manav. I was Archana who was searching for Manav and I could see that in him."

Ankita also spoke about his performance and said, "He was very nervous in the beginning. I told him that people for the first few days will say that they liked Sushant more and all. But the moment they will see Manav and Archana they will forget everything. And I was so true. Shaheer was very nervous and anybody would be but I was so sure about him. Because it is up to us as actors to perform well. And Shaheer was giving me that Manav and hence Archana in me came automatically. It is give and take."