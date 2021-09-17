Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande on Shaheer Sheikh stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes; says, 'I could see Manav in his eyes' [EXCLUSIVE]

Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta 2 released on September 15. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Ankita Lokhande spoke about Shaheer stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes as Manav Deshmukh.