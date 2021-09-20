Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 released on September 15. It is a web show and a re-telling of the 2009's TV show of the same name. The show is touted to be a tribute to the late actor . In the beginning, Shaheer playing Sushant's Manav was not liked by the audience as they felt no one can replace the late actor. However, later people loved the trailer and appreciated Shaheer for his performance. Ankita Lokhande was also appreciated for her performance as Archana. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Ankita Lokhande revealed whether she had some moments while shooting for Pavitra Rishta 2 where she missed Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal would have won Bigg Boss OTT had he not opted out of the show for Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Ankita said, "Not in the scenes. I am a very professional actor. I was prepared somewhere in my head that now I am going to act. You can't miss Sushant and work also. I had to put him aside because I can't work like that. So for me when I was shooting I was just in the scenes. But till today when I hear the title track of the show, I get goosebumps because that was our first meeting. It was the time when Ankita met Sushant. When we were shooting for the title track, I remember I was playing with hair and did a hair flip and he was standing behind. When I hear the song I remember him. As an actor, you have to give your best to whatever you get and you just can't keep thinking. Things do come in mind but you have to cut off and move ahead."

Ankita also spoke about Shaheer playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2. She said, "He was very nervous in the beginning. I told him that people for the first few days will say that they liked Sushant more and all. But the moment they will see Manav and Archana they will forget everything. And I was so true. Shaheer was very nervous and anybody would be but I was so sure about him. Because it is up to us as actors to perform well. And Shaheer was giving me that Manav and hence Archana in me came automatically. It is give and take."